Two shot, one fatally in Minneapolis early Sunday

Minneapolis police say two women were shot, one fatally early Sunday morning the city’s Wenonah neighborhood.

Police say they responded to a resident on the 3100 block of 58th Street East shortly after midnight on a report of a shooting. Responding officers found two women in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders transported both women to HCMC where one of the victims was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate, and say no arrests have been made.