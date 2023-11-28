Minneapolis man charged in Edina bus stop stabbing

article

A man is facing charges after police say he fatally stabbed a 62-year-old man at a bus stop in Edina last week.

Adam Garcia is charged with murder in the second degree for the slaying of Christian Lundegaard.

In the charges filed Tuesday, police say it appears there was a confrontation between the men on the evening of Nov. 22 at the bus stop outside Cub Foods along York Avenue South.

Police say surveillance cameras show the fight and Garcia picking up something from the ground and walking away from the scene. Tracing his steps, officers said they were able to find a knife in a sewer grate.

A bus driver was rolling up as the victim was stabbed, police say, and called 911.

Garcia is being held in Hennepin County Jail on these charges and several other cases.