Man fatally stabbed at Edina bus stop: Police

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a bus stop in Edina Wednesday evening.

The Edina Police Department said officers responded to a reported stabbing around 7 p.m. at a Metro Transit bus stop on the 6700 block of York Avenue South and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The medical examiner will release his identity and cause of death.

The person believed to be involved in the stabbing remained on the scene and was arrested by police. Investigators are working to determine what led to the incident and whether the two knew each other.

The stabbing remains under investigation.



