Minneapolis man facing 2nd-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting man who slapped him

By Jared Goyette
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is facing second-degree murder charges for fatally shooting a man who slapped him while the two were in an argument, according to court documents.

Dedric Maurice Wills, 27, allegedly shot a 37-year-old man, identified in the charging documents as T.J.C., after the victim slapped him during an argument in front of a house on the 2400 block of Emerson Ave. North around 8:30 am on April 29, the charging documents state.  

The victim died about an hour later at the hospital.  

According to the charges, the victim had come to the house to confront a woman about an issue concerning one of their mutual children and Willis. The two were arguing outside the home when Willis came out and joined the argument, which escalated when the victim slapped Willis in the face, the documents state.

Willis then allegedly pulled a handgun out of his waistband and fired a shot and then fired several shots in the air. The victim fell to the ground, the charges state.

An SUV then pulled up the house, and a woman, later identified as the victim's girlfriend, got out with a handgun and shot at Willis as he fled down Emerson Avenue, according to the charges.

Police arrived and detained Willis, who had discarded his firearm on the ground. The charges say he told officers that "it was self-defense" and that the victim had "punched him in the face."  

If convicted, Willis faces a sentence of up to 40 years. 