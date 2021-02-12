Minneapolis leaders to announce future plans for 38th and Chicago

Minneapolis leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey, will be giving an update on future plans for 38th and Chicago, the intersection where George Floyd died while in police custody.

The area, also known as George Floyd Square, has been closed to traffic since his death, as it became a site of mourning and remembrance. Pieces of artwork, including a sculpture of a fist, have been placed at the site.

The monument erected at 38th and Chicago honors the memory of George Floyd. (FOX 9)

As the months have gone on, some residents and business owners near the memorial have pushed for the area to reopen due to concerns for snow removal and access for emergency response. Plans in August to remove roadblocks in the area were scrapped after pushback from activists.

City leaders, including council members Alondra Cano and Andrea Jenkins, have been working with activists on plans to reopen and to create a permanent memorial.

Last month, City Council President Lisa Bender said it was "past time" for Mayor Frey to make a decision to either use his authority to reopen or allow the council to follow its process.