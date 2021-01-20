Minneapolis Mayor, Council President differ on 38th and Chicago reopening process

article

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a list of initiatives that he hopes will lead to the reopening of 38th and Chicago, but the city council president says Frey needs to take action now or let the council handle the situation legislatively.

Council President Lisa Bender said it is "well past time" to remove the barriers that block the intersection where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police on Memorial Day, and she says the Mayor has the power to do so.

"If despite having the authority to make a decision about barricades at the intersection of 38th and Chicago, the Mayor refuses to make one, the City Council could begin the process of making a decision using our legislative process," Bender said.

In a statement, Mayor Frey said Bender refused to "engage in good faith conversation around the future of the intersection," and blamed her for presenting the issue as a "mayor or council" issue.

"Avoidable divergence among those entrusted with leading our city could compromise not only our community efforts, but the public’s trust in local government," Frey said in a statement. "Let’s unite and get this done."

Bender called the Mayor’s current proposal and "end-run" around his authority and the City Council’s legislative process.

"Either the Mayor uses the authority he already possesses to reopen 38th and Chicago as he sees fit, or the Council begins the normal, public legislative process of making this decision for him," she said. "Either way, it is past time for Mayor Frey to make a decision and it should be one that reflects and includes a commitment to equity, justice and safety."

Among the initiatives the Mayor’s office proposed is co-creation of a permanent memorial at the intersection, establishing 38th Street as a cultural district, renaming the area of the intersection as George Perry Floyd Jr. Pace, accelerating street construction in the area, funding anti-racism training for the city, infusing money into BIPOC-owned businesses and more.

In total, Frey’s office says the city will commit $10.5 million in eligible local funds to the intersection.