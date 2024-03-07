Minneapolis Lake Street Kmart site: City to provide update on Nicollet Redevelopment Project

The city of Minneapolis is set to provide an update on Thursday on the Nicollet Redevelopment Project. This comes after months of planning and meeting with the community.

The project aims to bring new life to the site of the former K-Mart building, which was also the site of a massive fire in October. That helped the city speed-up its demolition process, destroying all that was left by November. Today, the site sits empty with nothing but a fenced-off, concrete parking lot.

The public has pitched similar ideas, including green spaces, recreational areas, bike paths, and transit connections. Kelsey Fogt, the Senior Transportation Planner for the city says while the vision is coming to fruition, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

"We're looking to start construction in 2025 on the street. The development will come after that. The public space will come after that. So there will still be a lot of transition in this area" said Fogt.

Just a few blocks away from the site is Eat Street, home to several small businesses and restaurants. With this project expected to bring more people to the area, business owners have been up-to-date on what could be coming soon.

"Overall, they're very excited about what we're doing. From what we've heard, they're excited that the street could be reopening, that they could see some additional traffic or foot traffic … People on bikes and on transit. All types of folks coming through this area visiting their businesses that are really a key part of this community" said Fogt.

An open house meeting will be held at the Abyssinia Cultural Center off of West Lake Street in Minneapolis at 5 p.m. Thursday. City leaders will provide an update on the studies they’ve conducted and talk about project recommendations. The public is encouraged to attend and provide additional feedback.