Minneapolis ice rink openings planned before students' Winter Break

The Brief Minneapolis park officials say they plan to open 44 outdoor ice rinks at 22 different city parks this winter. Crews hope to have rinks ready to skate on by Dec. 22, as conditions allow. The past few winters have been plagued by warmer weather that saw several rink closures.



After the first measurable snowfall of the season swept through Minnesota prior to Thanksgiving, the Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board (MPRB) has announced all of its city-operated ice rinks will be open in time for many student’s winter break.

Minneapolis ice rink openings

What we know:

In a recent social media post, MPRB officials announced they are planning to open 44 outdoor ice rinks at 22 parks this winter.



With continued luck from Mother Nature, officials say they plan to open the rinks by the first day of Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) Winter Break, which falls on Dec. 22 this year.

All rinks and neighboring warming rooms are free to use and open until at least 9 p.m., MPRB says.

The latest information on ice conditions can be found here all season long.

What they're saying:

"It's a massive, coordinated effort to get all these rinks built, so big shout out to all the park staff hard at work preparing for another season," the post reads.

Minneapolis park officials work to construct the 44 outdoor ice rinks at 22 different city parks they plan to open this winter. (Supplied)

Uncertain ice

The backstory:

In 2023, the city had to close all 22 outdoor rinks only eight days after opening them due to continued warm conditions.

The following season, MPRB officials announced they would permanently close five rinks due to a lack of funding after the previously abbreviated season cost the city $887,646. The board cited "uncertain climate fluctuations" as well as warming room rental costs and inflation as reasons for the proposed closures, which included Lyndale Farmstead, Powderhorn, Webber, Matthews and Windom.

All but Windom ended up being closed after receiving public input.



However, according to the recent post, rinks will return again this season at Powderhorn and Webber park, but both will be built on land instead of on Powderhorn Lake and Webber Pool.