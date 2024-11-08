1 of 5 hockey rinks proposed to close in Minneapolis will remain open

The Brief The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) initially announced plans to close five outdoor ice rinks in the city this winter. The proposal to close the rink comes after the warm winter last year, where the city had to close 22 outdoor rinks eight days after opening them. MPRB now says the rink at Windom Park will remain open throughout the 2024-25 season after receiving public input on the decision.



The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced in October it planned to close five outdoor rink sites, but has since said that at least one of them will remain open during the 2024-25 winter season.

What we know

MPRB officials said the decision to close five rinks – located at Lyndale Farmstead, Powderhorn, Webber, Matthews and Windom parks – was the result of a $1.5 million funding shortfall.

The proposal comes after an unusually warm winter forced the city to shut down all 22 outdoor rink sites eight days after it opened them in January. The abbreviated season cost the city $887,646 – or $110,955 per day.

As part of their decision, the board cited "uncertain climate fluctuations" as well as warming room rental costs and inflation as reasons for the proposed closures.

Decision update

The suggestion wasn’t taken lightly by the public in the State of hockey, and the MPRB has since announced at least one rink – at Windom Park – will reopen again this season.

The proposed plans frustrated some who use the rinks each winter.

"It was a total surprise to us," Eric Vegoe, a volunteer coach for the Minneapolis Titans told FOX 9. "It’s difficult to see them make that choice just off of one year… What will be the future of rinks? We don’t know. But it’s hard to see because this one’s used by so many kids."

Vegoe said the children on his youth hockey team, including his two sons, were upset by the decision, saying the closures would leave Logan Park as the only other rink site in the Northeast neighborhood.

"If they’re going to want to skate outdoors, they’re not going to be able to walk to the park," he said. "They’re going to have to get rides and go somewhere else and find a place to play."

MPRB now says its ice plan for this season in Northeast Minneapolis would be as faollowed:

Windom NE Park – One hockey rink and general skate availability

Logan Park – Two broomball rinks and general skate availability

Van Cleve Park – One hockey rink, one broomball rink and general skate availability

The Powderhorn and Webber rinks will remain closed for 2024/25, and ice rinks will be evaluated with the plan for up to an additional three ice rink closures for the 2025/2026 season, MPRB says.