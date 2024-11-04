Minneapolis plans to close 5 outdoor ice rinks due to low funding

The Brief The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced plans to close five outdoor ice rinks in the city. The proposal to close the rink comes after the warm winter last year, where the city had to close 22 outdoor rinks eight days after opening them. Some community members voiced their concerns over the closure of the rinks.



Facing a $1.5 million funding shortfall, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced in October plans to close five outdoor rink sites.

The proposal comes after an unusually warm winter forced the city to shut down all 22 outdoor rink sites eight days after it opened them in January. The abbreviated season cost the city $887,646, or $110,955 per day. The board cited "uncertain climate fluctuations" as well as warming room rental costs and inflation as reasons for the proposed closures.

The proposed closures include Lyndale Farmstead, Powderhorn, Webber, Matthews and Windom.

The plans frustrated some who use the rinks each winter.

"It was a total surprise to us," said Eric Vegoe, a volunteer coach for the Minneapolis Titans, a youth hockey team. "It’s difficult to see them make that choice just off of one year. We know global warming is happening, there’s climate change. What will be the future of rinks? We don’t know. But it’s hard to see because this one’s used by so many kids."

Vegoe said the children on his team, including his two sons, are upset. He said the closures would leave Logan Park as the only other rink site in the Northeast neighborhood.

"If they’re going to want to skate outdoors, they’re not going to be able to walk to the park," he said. "They’re going to have to get rides and go somewhere else and find a place to play."

The board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the proposal. It also plans to curtail the hours at recreation centers at five locations.