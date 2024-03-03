Minneapolis police investigating after a man was found fatally shot on sidewalk

article

A man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of a shooting at the intersection of East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue just after 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Law enforcement says no arrests have been made, and police are investigating what led up to the incident.