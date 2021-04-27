Minneapolis family remains out of their home after wild weekend carjacking crash

article

Minneapolis resident Heather Gordon showed FOX 9 the inside of her home after a teen driver crashed into it over the weekend. Luckily, no one was inside the house at the time.

"The inside was perfect. Now, it’s just gone, just gone," she said.

Police said that at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a pair of teen girls were spotted in a stolen vehicle just a couple blocks away from the home, located at the corner of 35th and Newton Avenue North.

Officers tried to stop them, but the girls reportedly fled through the neighborhood, tearing up the front yard embankment and crashing right into Gordon’s home.

"You see it on the news, see it on the internet, you never think it’s going to happen to me until it does," she said.

Gordon said her entire family was at the store at time of the crash. Ironically, they were shopping for home improvement supplies. The first sign of trouble came from their mobile doorbell camera app.

The Gordons, with two young daughters, had bought their very first home in January. The living room where they’d always sit, hang out and play is now destroyed.

The family is grateful no one was hurt, as Heather reports everyone would have likely been in the living room at that time of day, if not for the family’s Saturday errands to the store. The Gordons are also thankful for several thousand dollars in donations raised by friends and family to help them rebuild.

The GoFundMe can be found here.