Police: Minors in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into Minneapolis home

Minneapolis police say two underaged girls were taken into custody after a vehicle, that police say was stolen in an armed carjacking, crashed into a home Saturday afternoon after an attempted stop by officers.

According to investigators, that chase started Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle that had been taken in an armed carjacking near 33rd and Newton Avenue North.

Officers say they tried to make a traffic stop but the driver took off, but then shortly after went off the road and crashed into a home. Thankfully, police say no one was home at the time of the crash but photos from police show significant damage to a side of the house.

Police say two juvenile girls were taken into custody at the scene. It's unclear if they were injured.