Minneapolis extends early voting hours and locations

The Brief Minneapolis is extending early voting hours and adding new locations ahead of Election Day, now two weeks away. The main Early Vote Center at 980 E Hennepin Ave will have extended hours from October 21 to November 4. Pop-up voting locations will also be available across the city from October 22 to November 1 at various times and venues.



The City of Minneapolis announced Monday it will extend hours and add locations for early voting, as Election Day is now just two weeks away.

What we know

The city is offering extended hours at its Early Vote Center and opening up additional voting sites across the city.

Extended Hours

Location: Early Minneapolis Voter and Election Services (980 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414)

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct 25: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct 27: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Thursday, Oct 31: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov, 3: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: CLOSED. Ballot drop-off open until 8:00 p.m.

New locations

These new early voting sites will open running the same hours as the Early Vote Center:

Urban League Twin Cities – 2100 Plymouth Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Bethel Lutheran Church – 4120 17th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407

The city is also offering the following spots as "pop-up" voting locations:

Oct. 22 : Weisman Art Museum, 333 E River Pkwy -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 : Higher Ground Evergreen Residence, 177 Glenwood Ave -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 : Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 : Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake St -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 : Pillsbury House + Theater, 3501 Chicago Ave -- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 : Capri Theater, 2027 W Broadway -- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 : Lynnhurst Park, 1345 W Minnehaha Pkwy -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 : Farview Park, 621 N 29th Ave -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 : Little Earth United Tribes, 2501 Cedar Ave S -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 : Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 1: Grace-Trinity Community Church, 1430 W 28th St -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What else?

Anyone who is eligible to vote in Minneapolis can vote at any of the early voting sites.

There is also still time to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Mailed-in ballots need to be returned by Oct. 29. You can also drop the ballots off at Election and Voter Services in Minneapolis or at the Hennepin County Government Center.