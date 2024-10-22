Minneapolis extends early voting hours and locations
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis announced Monday it will extend hours and add locations for early voting, as Election Day is now just two weeks away.
What we know
The city is offering extended hours at its Early Vote Center and opening up additional voting sites across the city.
Extended Hours
Location: Early Minneapolis Voter and Election Services (980 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414)
- Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct 25: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct 27: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 28: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Thursday, Oct 31: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 1: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov, 3: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 4: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5: CLOSED. Ballot drop-off open until 8:00 p.m.
RELATED: Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
New locations
These new early voting sites will open running the same hours as the Early Vote Center:
- Urban League Twin Cities – 2100 Plymouth Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
- Bethel Lutheran Church – 4120 17th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
The city is also offering the following spots as "pop-up" voting locations:
- Oct. 22: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E River Pkwy -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 23: Higher Ground Evergreen Residence, 177 Glenwood Ave -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25: Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake St -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 26: Pillsbury House + Theater, 3501 Chicago Ave -- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 27: Capri Theater, 2027 W Broadway -- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 28: Lynnhurst Park, 1345 W Minnehaha Pkwy -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 29: Farview Park, 621 N 29th Ave -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 30: Little Earth United Tribes, 2501 Cedar Ave S -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 31: Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 1: Grace-Trinity Community Church, 1430 W 28th St -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What else?
Anyone who is eligible to vote in Minneapolis can vote at any of the early voting sites.
There is also still time to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Mailed-in ballots need to be returned by Oct. 29. You can also drop the ballots off at Election and Voter Services in Minneapolis or at the Hennepin County Government Center.