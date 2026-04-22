Minneapolis eviction notice extension approved again despite veto threat

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council's Committee of Whole approved an ordinance extending the eviction notice period by 15 days. A previous effort to extend the eviction notice period was vetoed by Mayor Frey earlier this year. The measure now moves to the full city council for approval.



The Minneapolis City Council has again passed an effort to extend a pre-eviction filing notice period by 15 days for residents behind on rent, despite the lingering threat of a veto by Mayor Jacob Frey.

Minneapolis eviction extensions

What we know:

Approved by a Minneapolis City Council subcommittee on Tuesday by a vote of 8-5, the measure would temporarily require landlords to wait 45 days — instead of the current 30-day period — before filing an eviction notice against a renter. The measure will be sent to the full council for a vote at its April 23, 2026, meeting.

Dig deeper:

On March 5, the council passed a similar, but more aggressive ordinance by a 7-5 vote that would have temporarily extended the pre-filing eviction notice from 30 days to 60 days through Aug. 31, 2026.

But on March 11, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that he had vetoed the proposal, instead opting to pursue efforts that he said focused on rental assistance for residents.

"Preventing eviction is always more cost-effective than trying to re-house someone who has been evicted. It’s also far more humane. Operation Metro Surge will cause a massive spike in homelessness unless local government steps in," said Council Minority Leader Robin Wonsley, who authored the "Pause Evictions, Save Lives" ordinance, during its initial passage.

In his veto announcement, Frey also announced an additional $1 million investment in emergency rental assistance to help residents, accompanying a $1 million investment in rental assistance previously approved by the council.

In total, $2.8 million in rental assistance has been approved by city officials this spring, in addition to Wilson Foundation President John Wilson pledging to match at least $3 million — bringing the total to $6.8 million potentially available for those in need.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis officials said they would begin receiving applications for emergency rental assistance for residents.

To qualify, residents must live in Minneapolis, have a household income at or below 30% of the Area Median Income, and have received a 30-day eviction notice from their landlord. Residents can find more information and start their application on the city’s website.

Big picture view:

Supporters of the proposal say its intent is to give families more time to navigate rental assistance resources, especially those adversely impacted by Operation Metro Surge.

City officials have estimated the increased immigration enforcement’s impact as being at least $200 million city-wide, with an additional $15.7 million in monthly need for rental support to 35,000 low-income renter households.

However, city officials with the mayor’s office note that as of March 6, Minneapolis had recorded 982 eviction filings in 2026, compared to 1,040 during the same period in 2025 — a 5.5% decrease year-over-year.

Officials also say that the number of eviction filings so far in 2026 remains consistent with the monthly average in 2025.

"I understand the author's intent, but the experience from COVID-19 and the guidance from shelter and affordable housing providers this strategy has not worked," Frey said in a statement accompanying his announced veto. "Stopping evictions may sound good, but experience from COVID shows it's not the answer: Rental assistance is. Getting help to families quickly is the most effective way to prevent eviction."