McLeod County sheriff's deputy charged with assault, threats of violence

The Brief David William Olson is charged with assault and threats of violence after allegedly putting a knife to a man’s neck at a Grove City bar on Saturday, April 4. Witnesses and surveillance video support claims that Olson, a McLeod County sheriff's deputy, threatened to slit the throats of people in the bar. Olson is not in custody and has been summoned to appear in Meeker County District Court.



A McLeod County sheriff's deputy is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening bar patrons with a pocketknife and making violent threats.

Sheriff's deputy charged

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Meeker County District Court, the owner of a liquor-selling establishment on the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue West reported that on Saturday, April 4, David William Olson, 46, put a knife to another man’s neck during a confrontation at her bar around 10:33 p.m.

The complaint says Olson was behaving aggressively and fighting, prompting the owner to ask him to leave. She told deputies she later learned Olson, who she knew was a law enforcement officer, had put a knife to the victim’s neck. Surveillance video from the bar reportedly shows Olson making a "watching you" gesture, stumbling, then pulling a dark object from his pocket and pressing it against the victim’s neck before walking away.

Two witnesses also told investigators they saw Olson pull out a pocketknife and push it against the victim’s neck. Both witnesses said Olson threatened to "slit everyone’s neck in the bar."

The victim told investigators he was asked by the owner to help break up a fight and calm Olson down, and to get him to leave. He said Olson told him, "he would slit all their throats," and later learned Olson had pressed a pocketknife against his neck.

Olson is facing two felony charges: second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk.

The complaint notes Olson is not currently in custody, and deputies have been unable to reach him for comment.

Detectives attempted to contact Olson at his home on May 12 and May 13, 2026, but were unsuccessful.

What they're saying:

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 9 that Olson is a deputy in their department. He is currently on leave.

What's next:

Olson's first court appearance is scheduled for July 21.