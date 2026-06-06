Birch Bay wildfire near Ely caused by 'chainsaw operations'

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The Brief Fire investigators have learned the cause of the Birch Bay wildfire near Ely. The fire was due to "chainsaw operations" in the area that was associated with prescribed fire preparation work. The U.S. Forest Service says chainsaws hot engines, scorching exhaust or sparks and easily light fires when contacting dry grass, needles and wood debris.



The cause of the wildfire burning near Ely was determined to be chainsaw operations during prescribed burn operations.

Cause of wildfire near Ely

What we know:

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the cause of the Birch Bay fire was chainsaw operations during prescribed burn operations.

Fire officials say chainsaws can easily cause fires due to their hot engines, scorching exhaust or sparks hitting wood debris, dry grass and needles.

At the time of the fire's ignition, crews were working in a prescribed burn area and were using chainsaws to maintain lines.

What they're saying:

"The Birch Bay Fire has had an impact on local communities, visitors, and natural resources," said Drew Stroberg, Forest Supervisor (Acting), Superior National Forest, "We are committed to transparency regarding the findings of this investigation and to reviewing the incident to identify lessons learned that can help inform future operations."

According to fire officials, the fire has burned 35 acres and is 43% contained.

Birch Bay wildfire

The backstory:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a fire started around 2:56 p.m. on June 1 on the north side of Birch Bay, burning about 30 acres of U.S. forestry land northwest of Ely.

Firefighters from several area departments, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service, worked together to contain the blaze using aircraft and helicopters.

Evacuations were carried out at the end of North Arm Road and Lindskog Road in Morse Township as a precaution.