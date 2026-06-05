MN fraud: Feeding Our Future suspect named on FBI's new ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list

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The Brief The FBI has added Said Abdullahi Ereg, a suspect in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, to its new Most Wanted Fraudsters list. Ereg, a former south Minneapolis grocery and deli owner, is accused of defrauding $4.2 million in payments from the federal child nutrition program. A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to Ereg's arrest and conviction.



The FBI added a Minnesota man accused of participating in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme to its newly unveiled "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list, and is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Feeding Our Future suspect on FBI’s new most wanted list

Local perspective:

The FBI announced Thursday the launch of its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, which is dedicated to publicly identifying individuals charged in major fraud cases.

Among those featured is Said Abdullahi Ereg, a former south Minneapolis grocery and deli owner accused of defrauding a federal child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, prosecutors allege the business falsely claimed to have served more than 1.4 million meals to children and received more than $4.2 million in payments.

Investigators allege Ereg used much of the money to support his family's lavish lifestyle and transferred funds to foreign accounts controlled by overseas companies.

Ereg was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. A federal arrest warrant for Ereg was issued on Jan. 24, 2024.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to Ereg's arrest and conviction.

FBI launches Most Wanted Fraudster list

The backstory:

The FBI said the new list is aimed at drawing public attention to fugitives accused of large-scale financial crimes. The list, so far, consists of eight individuals accused of stealing anywhere from $1.3 million to $1.2 billion.

Pictured is the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list. (FBI / Supplied)

"Fraud is not a victimless crime," the FBI said in a press release. "Victims lose savings, homes, businesses, and benefits they earned and depended on."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ereg's whereabouts, or the whereabouts of anyone else on the list, is encouraged to contact the FBI.