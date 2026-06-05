Minneapolis spending $1.4M for mayor, city council counseling

The Brief Minneapolis city leaders are entering a multi-year contract for executive coaching and mediation to improve teamwork. The effort will cost taxpayers nearly $1.4 million and run through 2028. City council members and the mayor hope the sessions will help resolve disagreements and improve communication.



Minneapolis officials are investing in professional help to improve how the mayor and city council work together.

City leaders launch multi-year contract for executive coaching

What we know:

The city council and Mayor Jacob Frey have agreed to a contract worth nearly $1.4 million that will provide executive coaching, workplace mediation and leadership development through 2028. The goal is to help city leaders work through disagreements, improve communication and focus on governing.

"I think the city will be willing to pay any amount if we're actually able to work together on this body," city council member Jamison Whiting told FOX 9.

The contract includes orientation for new officials, strategic planning sessions and quarterly two-day meetings for participants.

Dig deeper:

The council has a history of clashing with Mayor Frey on issues like public safety, eviction extensions and cabinet nominations.

Council member Aurin Chowdhury described the contract as "executive coaching and an opportunity for workplace mediation, something that I think is really valuable for leaders in a governing body."

The contract also sets new expectations for how city leaders interact.

"Those norms we kind of agreed to. One was no personal attacks, whether that's in public or in private. Pick up the phone before you pick up your mic, and then a shared level of accountability," said Whiting.

City council members optimistic

What they're saying:

"We spent time in this session talking a lot about the different like elephants in the room, the different things that might be the barriers to our success as a team," Chowdhury said.

Council members told FOX 9 they are optimistic the new effort will work better than previous attempts, especially with a newer city council in place.

"Minneapolis works best when the people elected to lead it can work through disagreements respectfully and get things done. We don’t have to agree on everything, but residents expect us to solve problems, not create more of them," Mayor Frey said in a statement.

Why you should care:

The contract is being paid for by taxpayers, and participants are expected to meet quarterly for two-day sessions through 2028.