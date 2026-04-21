Minneapolis emergency rental assistance after Operation Metro Surge now available

The Brief Minneapolis residents facing eviction can now apply for $2 million in emergency rental assistance. The support is funded by the City of Minneapolis and distributed through community organizations. Applicants must meet income limits, live in Minneapolis and have a 30-day eviction notice.



Emergency rental assistance to help Minneapolis residents facing eviction is now available.

Minneapolis rental assistance

What we know:

Minneapolis has made $2 million available for emergency rental assistance aimed at helping renters who are struggling to pay rent, due in part to the effects of Operation Metro Surge, potentially causing people to miss work and fall behind financially.

To qualify, residents must live in Minneapolis, have a household income at or below 30% of the Area Median Income, and have received a 30-day eviction notice from their landlord.

Residents can find more information and start their application on the city’s website.

What they're saying:

"Operation Metro Surge disrupted daily life for a lot of families in our city," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a press release. "People missed work, parents had to adjust on the fly, and some fell behind on rent. This is us stepping in with real help — making sure neighbors can access support quickly and stay in their homes. The fastest way to prevent eviction is helping people catch up on rent before things spiral."

The backstory:

The city says it has partnered with Hennepin County to distribute the funds through a Joint Powers Agreement, using a network of community-based organizations such as CLUES, Isuroon and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center.

More groups are expected to join in the coming weeks, making it easier for people to get the help they need, according to a press release.