Minnesota weather: Warm and sunny Saturday, rising humidity Sunday

The Brief Saturday is expected to be sun-filled and warm all day long. The morning is expected to be muggy, but dew points drop as the day goes on. Sunday will kickstart a week of rising humidity.



Saturday will be a beautiful summer's day with sunny skies and warm temperatures, before the humidity sets in Sunday.

Saturday forecast

What to expect:

Saturday is expected to be sunny and warm with no breeze throughout the day.

The morning will feel muggy, but dew points are expected to drop as the day goes on.

The high temperature is expected to be 86 degrees in the Twin Cities, with the majority of the state having high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will cool into the mid 60s overnight.

Humidity next week

What's next:

Sunday will kickstart a week of humidity as dew points begin to rise.

Later Sunday, there's a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, but they could be isolated.

By midweek, temperatures will be hot and tropical feeling with high humidity.

Here's your seven-day forecast: