Como Zoo's corpse flower Horace could bloom in the coming days

The Brief One of the rare, stinky corpse flowers at the Como Zoo Conservatory could bloom in the coming days. The bloom usually only lasts 24 to 48 hours and the smell goes away even sooner. The timing of a corpse flower bloom is difficult to predict, so monitor Como's website and social media for updates.



Horace, a corpse flower at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, could just be days away from blooming again.

Corpse flower at Como Zoo could bloom soon

Local perspective:

The plant has been moved into public view inside the Ordway Gardens at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, where staff say visitors can watch its final stages of development before it opens.

"This flower is developing faster than we anticipated," Como horticulturists said in a press release. "The protective outer covering has now fallen away from the flower, revealing color along the edges of the spathe. Based on what we're seeing, it's possible Horace could begin opening as early as this weekend."

As of this week, Horace stands 52 inches tall, just one inch shorter than when the plant flowered for the first time in 2024.

The timing of a corpse flower bloom is difficult to predict, but Como officials noted that during Horace's last bloom, the flower opened seven days after reaching its current stage. Other institutions have reported corpse flowers often open within two to three days after the protective covering falls away.

Dig deeper:

The corpse flower is native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, and is well known for the pungent odor it releases when in bloom, often compared to the smell of rotting meat.

Corpse Flower blooms are rare and short-lived. Plants can go years between flowering events, and once open, blooms typically last only 24 to 48 hours. The Como Zoo had another corpse flower, Frederick, bloom in 2025.

Visiting the corpse flower

What you can do:

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory says special viewing procedures may be put in place if large crowds gather to see the bloom.

Visitors would enter through the Japanese Garden gate before making their way through the Bonsai Pavilion and into the Ordway Gardens viewing area. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help manage crowds and answer questions.

Officials encourage anyone hoping to catch the bloom to monitor Como's website and social media channels for updates, as the exact timing remains uncertain.