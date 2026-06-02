South St. Paul man deported to Laos shares first look at life away from family

The Brief Zong Yang, 48, formerly of South St. Paul, was deported to Laos in May over a decades-old felony burglary conviction. Yang had never been to Laos before and does not speak the local language, which has made his adjustment especially challenging. He is now separated from his wife and five children, living with other deportees in Vientiane, the capital city.



A South St. Paul man is adapting to life after being deported to Laos. He had never been there before, and he does not speak the local language.

'It was rough': Adjusting to life in Laos after deportation

What we know:

Zong Yang was detained by federal agents in February during the final days of Operation Metro Surge and deported last month over a 1999 felony burglary conviction in Wisconsin.

The backstory:

He was born in a Hmong refugee camp in Thailand in 1977 and legally immigrated to the United States when he was 3-years-old.

After a week-long journey covering more than 8,000 miles, Yang arrived in Laos on May 8. He is now living in the capital city of Vientiane with several roommates, all of whom are also deportees.

"This is where I sleep, with a fan, window, no curtain," he said in a video posted on social media that showed his new apartment. "That’s the light, light switch, dirty walls."

He also showed the empty kitchen and a dingy bathroom.

"That toilet doesn’t work," he said in the video. "You got to flush it down with water."

Yang explained that he and his roommates have to bathe using buckets, pouring water over themselves like a bird bath.

But despite the challenges, he tries to stay positive.

"I don’t want to break down, which I’m in a total different country I don’t know nothing about," he said. "If I break down it’s hard, so I try to keep my spirits –. My wife is always there, talk to my kids. They’re always there to help me. So, I just look to the better days."

Local perspective:

Yang is unsure if his family will eventually join him in Laos, but he cannot return to the United States. He is now permanently barred.

He is working to obtain his Laos citizenship and find a job. He said the workdays there are often 12 hours long and the pay is low, between $10 and $15 per day.

The other side:

Homeland Security officials called him a "criminal illegal alien" and blamed the Carter administration for allowing him into the country in 1980.