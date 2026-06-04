New record-length lake trout caught on Lake Superior certified by DNR

The Brief Minnesota has a new record-length lake trout, according to the DNR. The 45.5-inch fish was caught on Lake Superior on May 9, by Joe Bouta of Benson. The DNR says anglers submitting fish to be considered for catch and release records need to provide good photos or video documentation of the fish’s length, and ensure its proper release.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed that a new state record-length lake trout was caught in May.

New Minnesota record lake trout

What we know:

The DNR says that on May 9, Joe Bouta of Benson, caught the 45.5-inch long route on Lake Superior.

Dig deeper:

According to the DNR, this marks the fourth time the record has been re-established since adding the species to the catch-and-release record program in 2024.

Why you should care:

Record-holders are recognized in several ways, including photos and information on the DNR website and social media.

A brief program for current leaders will also be held at the Minnesota State Fair on Sept. 4, at 1 p.m.

What you can do:

Think you broke a record?

The DNR says anglers submitting fish to be considered for catch and release records need to provide good photos or video documentation of the fish’s length, and ensure its proper release.

Photos should demonstrate proper handling of the fish. Advice for handling large fish can be found here.