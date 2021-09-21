Minneapolis Edison High School shifts to distance learning due to COVID-19 exposure

Minneapolis Public Schools announced Tuesday that Edison High School will temporarily move to distance learning due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to the district, the school will shift to distance learning from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5. Officials said the decision was made due to a significant number of Edison students being exposed to other students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Students will return to in-person classes at the school on Oct. 6.

MPS is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minneapolis Health Department to manage the situation. Officials said that while the number of COVID-positive students was not large, exposure is broad due to students moving from class to class at the high school level.