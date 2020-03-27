Minneapolis closing some roads to cars to help pedestrians maintain social distance

To help people practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will be closing down two sections of the parkways that run along the Mississippi River Friday to allow runners and walkers more space to spread out and maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.

Starting at 5 p.m., parts of West River Parkway and Main Street Southeast will close to vehicles. West River Parkway will be closed between Plymouth Avenue North and 11th Avenue South. One lane will remain open to provide access to the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Mississippi River, Main Street Southeast will fully close between Hennepin Avenue and 3rd Avenue Southeast. However, one lane will be open between 3rd Avenue and 6th Avenue.

The parkway roads and walking path will be dedicated to pedestrians, while the bike bath will remain a path exclusively for bike traffic.

The closures to vehicle traffic will remain in effect until Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order ends on April 10. The order does allow outdoor activities as long as you can still keep a 6-foot distance from people.

MINNESOTA STAY-AT-HOME ORDER: What you're allowed to do, what's staying open

Advertisement

The park board said it is possible more parkways will be closing during the order, but has not specified which ones.