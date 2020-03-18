Going outside while social distancing is OK with some precautions

With most gathering places including gyms and health clubs closed, going outside for some exercise is one of the only things left to do to get out of the house.

There’s nothing more Minnesotan than taking a lap around the lake, but with parents working from home and kids home from school because of the coronavirus, taking a break in the great outdoors seems more important now than ever.

The Minnesota Department of Health says going outside for a walk, run or bike ride can be good for both your physical and mental health as long as you stay at least 6 feet away from other people and don’t have close contact with anyone for more than 10 minutes.

At the Fleet Feet Running Store, business is booming with a steady stream of customers buying proper running shoes.

The running store says it is seeing a lot of people who are taking up running again after not doing it for a while. They say to take your time so you don’t hurt yourself.

The most important thing is to get some fresh air and clear your head.