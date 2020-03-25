Minnesota stay-at-home order: What you're allowed to do, what's staying open

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a Stay-At-Home executive order which will go into effect March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and will last until April 10.

So what exactly does that mean? And what activities are we allowed to still do? Here's a breakdown.

WILL I BE ABLE TO LEAVE MY HOME?

Gov. Walz is urging people to stay at home, however, Minnesotans will still be able to do the following activities:

Health and safety activities , such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies

Outdoor activities , such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing

Necessary Supplies and Services , such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out

Essential and interstate travel , such as returning to home from outside this state

Care of others , such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household

Displacement , such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home

Relocation to ensure safety , such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons

Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations

When leaving the house, people are urged to follow social distancing guidelines.

WHAT IS STILL OPEN?

Many businesses will be closed, but here is a list of places that will remain open under the order:

Hospitals

Clinics

Food : Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, bakeries, take-out and delivery restaurants

Pharmacies

Food shelves

Convenience stores

Liquor stores

Child care facilities

News organizations

Gas stations

Funeral homes

Banks

Hardware stores

Post offices

Schools will remain closed, the distance learning period for students will last from March 30 to April 4. Dine-in bars and restaurants will remain closed until May 1.

WHO IS EXEMPT FROM THE ORDER?

Some workers who provide important services are also exempt from the executive order. Walz allowed the following as workers who are exempt.

Healthcare and public health

Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders

Child care

Emergency shelters

Homeless shelters

Food and agriculture

News media

Energy

Water and wastewater

Critical manufacturing

More questions? For more information, click here.