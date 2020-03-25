Minnesota stay-at-home order: What you're allowed to do, what's staying open
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a Stay-At-Home executive order which will go into effect March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and will last until April 10.
So what exactly does that mean? And what activities are we allowed to still do? Here's a breakdown.
WILL I BE ABLE TO LEAVE MY HOME?
Gov. Walz is urging people to stay at home, however, Minnesotans will still be able to do the following activities:
- Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies
- Outdoor activities, such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing
- Necessary Supplies and Services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out
- Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to home from outside this state
- Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household
- Displacement, such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home
- Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons
- Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations
When leaving the house, people are urged to follow social distancing guidelines.
WHAT IS STILL OPEN?
Many businesses will be closed, but here is a list of places that will remain open under the order:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, bakeries, take-out and delivery restaurants
- Pharmacies
- Food shelves
- Convenience stores
- Liquor stores
- Child care facilities
- News organizations
- Gas stations
- Funeral homes
- Banks
- Hardware stores
- Post offices
Schools will remain closed, the distance learning period for students will last from March 30 to April 4. Dine-in bars and restaurants will remain closed until May 1.
WHO IS EXEMPT FROM THE ORDER?
Some workers who provide important services are also exempt from the executive order. Walz allowed the following as workers who are exempt.
- Healthcare and public health
- Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders
- Child care
- Emergency shelters
- Homeless shelters
- Food and agriculture
- News media
- Energy
- Water and wastewater
- Critical manufacturing
More questions? For more information, click here.