Minneapolis City Council member explains why she voted to approve officer's worker's comp settlement

Since the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd, the City of Minneapolis has paid out $33 million in worker's compensation claims.

During that time, more than 800 police officers have claimed work-related injury or illness. Over the last couple of years, the city council has rubber-stamped hundreds of settlements. But Monday, for the first time, a council committee rejected a payout to an officer involved in the arrest of Jaleel Stallings.

Only one committee member, Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw, voted to approve the settlement for former officer Andrew Bittell.

Hit play to see more from Courtney Godfrey.