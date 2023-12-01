Minneapolis City Council narrows 'historic investments' in 2024 budget

The Minneapolis City Council continue deliberations on its 2024 city budget, setting its sights on historic investments in community safety, climate change and housing.

The Council discussed a total of 49 proposed amendments to Mayor Jacob Frey’s $1.8 billion spedning package on Friday.

Of the changes proposed, 47 of the amendments were approved, totaling an additional $30 million, according to a press release sent by the City Council following its Budget Committee hearing.

The approved amendments create new pilot programs, including ‘safety ambassadors’ for seven cultural districts throughout the city in an effort to increase safety and connect residents to social services and resources.

Another pilot program is sidewalk snow and ice removal for designated sidewalks and transit stops. It will also include increased enforcement to property owners with repeated violations and sidewalk clearing for seniors.

One of the amendments includes creating an Interim Safety Center for 3rd Precinct residents to file police reports, get information and connect with the city’s public safety system. The City will also be increasing domestic violence navigators and resources for survivors.

A culturally specific opioid recovery and harm reduction services would also be adopted, adding funds to provide resources and services to immigrant, refugee and senior community members.

A controversial talking point last summer, the new budget would establish funding to continue the Open Streets events programming.

"I am proud to have led the Budget Committee through what has been a historic budget process characterized by communication, collaboration, and consensus," Minneapolis City Council Budget Chair Emily Koski said in a statement. "As a result, we have an amended 2024 City Budget that reflects and invests in our shared priorities."

The newly revised package will face another Budget Committee hearing on Dec. 5, before potentially being approved by a full council vote on Dec. 7.