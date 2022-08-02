Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 9:47 PM CDT until WED 12:45 AM CDT, Burnett County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 10:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 8:07 PM CDT until WED 2:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 2:00 AM CDT, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 10:30 PM CDT until WED 2:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County

Minneapolis city committee OK's Dr. Cedric Alexander to head up public safety

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Minneapolis City Council committee approves Dr. Cedric Alexander to head up public safety

A Minneapolis City Council committee gave its support to Mayor Frey's pick of Dr. Cedric Alexander to become the city's first commissioner of community safety.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis City Council committee gave its approval for Dr. Cedric Alexander to become the city's first commissioner of public safety.

The council's Committee of the Whole voted 9-0 with one council member abstaining to move Dr. Alexander's nomination to a full city council vote on Thursday.

If approved on Thursday's vote, Dr. Alexander will lead the city's police, fire and emergency response departments, making the highest paycheck of any city employee, including Mayor Frey, with a salary between $292,000 and $350,000.

Dr. Alexander was questioned by city council members on his experiences and results leading law enforcement agencies in Georgia and New York. Community activists and members of the public also weighed in on the hiring prior to the vote. "A Mother's Love" founder and former Minneapolis police sergeant Lisa Clemons gave Dr. Alexander a show of support.

"I don't care if you give him $100 or $300 -- hire him," said A Mother's Love founder and former Minneapolis police officer Lisa Clemons. "Hire more cops. I don’t care what anyone in this room says, because they're not out there while we're dodging bullets."

"I just took my kids to for their swim lessons, stopped at McDonald's," Clemons added. "Y'all remember Aniya [Allen] right? Got off on Broadway. I never get off on Broadway. but i got off on Broadway and rode right into a shootout."

"My kids were traumatized today eating McDonald's in my car. It's BS. I don't care what you gotta pay him. Hire him!"

If approved, Dr. Alexander says he realizes it’s going to take a wide-reaching effort to get violent crime under control in the city.

"At some point, I may need to sit with the chief judge of this county and ask them, ‘can they help us?’ Because some of these violent offenders are just being let loose too frequently and it’s not helping the situation none," said Dr. Alexander.

The city council will make its final vote on Dr. Alexander's nomination on Thursday at its regular council meeting.