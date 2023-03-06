Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis chase, shootout: Man sentenced after incident killed bystander on scooter

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 6:57PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

A man who pleaded guilty to being the passenger in the vehicle involved in an innocent bystander’s death has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the latest.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for his involvement in a car chase and shooting in the popular North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in 2021.

Marvel Galvaston Williams was sentenced to 291 months for his role in a chase and shooting that killed a bystander on Oct. 6, 2021. Williams was a passenger in one vehicle chasing another prior to the other vehicle losing control, according to a sentencing announcement by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 11:09 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2021, Metro Transit police officers heard gunfire in the direction of 5th Street North and 6th Avenue North, and then observed a black SUV enter the intersection from the west before it crashed.

Officers ran to the area of the crash and observed two separate vehicles – one crashed into a building, and the other into a light pole.

According to a press release, video footage showed a victim had been on a scooter standing at a corner of the intersection when the vehicle Williams was in crashed into her – pushing her into a building, and trapping her under the vehicle.