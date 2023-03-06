Minneapolis chase, shootout: Man sentenced after incident killed bystander on scooter

A man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for his involvement in a car chase and shooting in the popular North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in 2021.

Marvel Galvaston Williams was sentenced to 291 months for his role in a chase and shooting that killed a bystander on Oct. 6, 2021. Williams was a passenger in one vehicle chasing another prior to the other vehicle losing control, according to a sentencing announcement by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 11:09 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2021, Metro Transit police officers heard gunfire in the direction of 5th Street North and 6th Avenue North, and then observed a black SUV enter the intersection from the west before it crashed.

Officers ran to the area of the crash and observed two separate vehicles – one crashed into a building, and the other into a light pole.

According to a press release, video footage showed a victim had been on a scooter standing at a corner of the intersection when the vehicle Williams was in crashed into her – pushing her into a building, and trapping her under the vehicle.