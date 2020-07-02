Minneapolis Aquatennial officially canceled 3 weeks before start

article

Just three weeks before it was set to start, the Minneapolis Aquatennial is officially off this year.

In a press release, organizers cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for canceling the annual celebration, which includes a parade, 5K race and concludes with a fireworks display. However, they also said it “does not feel like it is time to celebrate” after the recent death of George Floyd and ensuing unrest in the city.

“We want to take the time to the time to honor our community and give space for the important work that needs to be done,” organizers said in a statement. “As our community begins to heal, we are encouraged by neighbors helping neighbors and the hope and spirit of Minneapolis at work. We are optimistic we will be in a better place to celebrate next year.”

The announcement comes after the Minneapolis Downtown Council said in April it was still moving forward with the event while continuing to monitor the pandemic, despite most other large summer events that draw big crowds being canceled.

Organizers said they will share Aquatennial activities, content and memories on social media July 22-25—the original dates of the event.

Advertisement

Next year’s Aquatennial is scheduled for July 21-24, 2021.