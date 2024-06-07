Minneapolis's animal shelter will be open for adoptions on Saturdays

article

The Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) is expanding service to Saturdays for those who wish to adopt an animal.

MACC will be open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting June 8. MACC says it is expanding its hours to be more available to those wanting to adopt pets in need of a home.

Potential adopters need to arrive no later than 2:15 p.m. on Saturdays to give enough time for the adoption process before the shelter closes.

MACC's hours Monday-Friday are 1-5 p.m., with extended hours Thursdays until 7:30 p.m., adopters will have to arrive no later than 7 p.m.

"With additional support from the City of Minneapolis, MACC is able to staff our Saturday hours once again," said Tony Schendel, MACC Director. "MACC staff are eager to connect with potential pet adopters on Saturday hours and help people find their new furry family members."