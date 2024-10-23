Eviction scheduled for Minneapolis after-hours club tied to violence

The Brief MPD and Minneapolis Licensing are working to address concerns about an after-hours club at 34th Avenue and Lake Street. Neighborhood concerns peaked this past weekend when dozens of shots were fired. An eviction has been scheduled.



Minneapolis police and the city’s business licensing division are trying to reassure people in the Longfellow neighborhood after dozens of shots were fired this weekend.

MPD says its working with the city to address concerns about an after-hours club near 34th Avenue and Lake Street.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area and the city's business licensing team has been working with the property owner since August.

The tenant has been given notice to vacate — with an eviction scheduled for later this month.

‘We hardly ever sleep’

Neighbors say a promoter has taken over a building on the 3300 block of Lake Street on weekends. Now, out-of-control parties are drawing crowds in the hundreds.

Gunfire woke up the neighborhood on Sunday and damaged cars. It was the third incident in two months.

"We hardly ever sleep and we’re constantly on the watch," neighbor Annel Caballero told FOX 9. "This is a big menace. It’s not safe for anybody here in the community.

Da’jon lives inside the building, with three children under 10 years old.

"When they have to get up and hit the floor, and they’re screaming, and they can’t go back to sleep, it makes me mad," Da'jon said.

What they’re saying

Amy Lingo, manager of business licensing for the City of Minneapolis: "The City’s business licensing team has been working with the property owner since August to address tenant activities. The tenants have been advised to stop unlicensed operations, and signs have been posted indicating the property is operating without a license. The property owner has issued notices to the tenants to vacate, with eviction scheduled for later this month."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara: "Every resident in Minneapolis deserves to feel safe living in their own neighborhood. MPD is aware of ongoing concerns regarding an after-hours club operating in the area and the gun violence that has been occurring. Many of the tools and strategies we use to address these issues are not always visible to the public and I recognize that can be frustrating. I want to reassure residents that we hear their concerns. We have been working with licensing to address the ongoing problems with this address. We have also stepped-up patrols in the area including using our Southside REACT team. Their focus is to find violent offenders using firearms and hold them accountable."