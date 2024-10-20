Lake Street families speak out on violence that is terrorizing neighborhood

The Brief Minneapolis neighbors report escalating chaos with weekend parties in the 3300 block of Lake Street since August. Gunfire from a party early Sunday morning damaged cars, marking the third shooting in two months. Despite complaints to city leaders, neighbors like Annel Caballero say they feel unsafe and without response.



Gunfire startled families around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning; the latest close call in what Minneapolis neighbors call two months of escalating chaos in the 3300 block of Lake Street.

Beginning in August, neighbors say a promoter has taken over a building on weekends. Now, out of control parties are drawing crowds in the hundreds.

"We hardly ever sleep and we’re constantly on the watch," neighbor Annel Caballero told FOX 9.

Caballero lives next door to the "after-hours club," where gunfire woke up the neighborhood and damaged cars this weekend. Homeowners told FOX 9, Sunday’s shooting was the third incident in two months; and they’ve reported the situation to city leaders, without receiving a response.

"This is a big menace. It’s not safe for anybody here in the community," Caballero said.

Da’jon lives inside the building, with three children under 10 years old. He says the gun violence has effected his family.

"When they have to get up and hit the floor, and they’re screaming, and they can’t go back to sleep, it makes me mad," Dajon said. "

According to Minneapolis Police, no one was hurt on Sunday.

"Violence and guns, mixed with alcohol, I feel like only leads to something worse or somebody dying," Da’jon finished.