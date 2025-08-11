Midway Saloon bouncer charged with shooting, killing patron who spat on him

The Brief A bouncer is accused of shooting and killing a patron at the Midway Saloon in St. Paul last week. The bouncer claims the patron spit on him following a dispute. The bouncer is now charged with murder for the shooting.



A bouncer is now charged with murder in the shooting last week at the Midway Saloon after a patron allegedly spat on him.

Deadly shooting

The backstory:

Last week, St. Paul police responded to a deadly shooting outside the Midway Saloon near University and Snelling Avenues.

At the scene, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the suspect remained at the scene after the shooting.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bouncer facing charges

What we know:

Twenty-nine-year-old Davarius Lamonte Clark was charged last Friday with murder for the shooting.

According to the complaint, Clark admitted to responding officers that the gun belonged to him, adding: "I wouldn't have shot someone for no reason, but do what you gotta do."

While being placed into the squad, officers say Clark claimed the victim had spat on him. At the scene, police found a single spent shell casing.

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, a bar employee told police that Clark got into a verbal argument with the victim inside the bar "who was being disrespectful," the complaint states.

Clark apparently told the other employee that the patron had spit on him three times. The worker then heard a "pop" after Clark went outside. The bar manager said Clark had argued with the patron over bringing his bike into the bar. The manager allowed the victim to take the bike into the bar, but Clark continued to argue with the man.

Police say Clark had a permit to carry a gun out of Hennepin County. But, the bar owner wasn't aware Clark was carrying a gun at work and said he didn't employ armed security.

Shooting caught on video:

According to the complaint, the shooting was captured on surveillance video. Police say the video shows the victim walking out of the bar with his bike and arguing with Clark, who was already outside. Clark then goes back into the bar while the victim stays outside. When Clark returns, he has a gun in his hand. At that point, police say the patron spits on Clark twice and Clark shoots the man.

Speaking with police, Clark also claimed the man used the N-word, but the complaint says that didn't "factor into his anger."