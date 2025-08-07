St. Paul shooting outside Midway Saloon leaves 1 dead early Thursday

The Brief Shortly after 12:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, St. Paul authorities responded to the report of a shooting at the Midway Saloon on the 1500 block of University Avenue. At the scene, police learned the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, from which he later died. The suspect remained at the scene, according to police, and has been taken into police custody.



A shooting along University Avenue has left one person dead near the Midway Marketplace in St. Paul.

St. Paul shooting

According to St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Toy Vixayvong, shortly after 12:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Midway Saloon on the 1500 block of University Avenue.

What we know:

Nearby Metro Transit officers responded to assist, where both the victim and the suspect, both adult men, were located outside the business.

At the scene, police learned the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspect remained at the scene, according to police, and has been taken into police custody.

A photo shared by the St. Paul Police Department of the shooting scene. (St. Paul police / Supplied)

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting, and whether the victim and suspect knew each other, remains unknown.