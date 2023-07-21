Minneapolis psychedelics: Mayor Jacob Frey issues executive order loosening restrictions

Mayor Jacob Frey issued an executive order on Friday in attempts of loosening the restrictions on the use of certain psychedelics in Minneapolis.

The order states Minneapolis law enforcement will no longer make it a top priority to arrest or prosecute people in possession of psychedelics, such as psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca tea, mescaline, and iboga, in order to focus on other law enforcement and city priorities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.