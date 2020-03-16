Metro Transit suspending overnight service starting Tuesday

article

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Metro Transit will be suspending its overnight service on bus and light rails starting Tuesday evening.

Service on light rails and buses will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

“We are doing this to help focus our limited resources on times when demand is greatest,” Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said in a press release. “It is also an important safety measure as the region and nation works through this pandemic.”

The move comes after Governor Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to close to dine-in customers by Tuesday 5 p.m.

Metro Transit officers will continue to work their normal overnight shifts.