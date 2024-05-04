Metro Blue Line closed for maintenance, buses replace route

article

Metro Transit announced the Blue Line light rail will close for scheduled maintenance until Monday, May 13.

The light rail closure began on Friday night, and buses are set to replace the route until the repairs are complete.

Officials warn that replacement bus timing can vary and trips could take more time because of needed routing and traffic conditions in the area.

Metro Transit said the purpose of the closure is to perform scheduled maintenance, including track repair from winter damage and signal replacement.

More information from Metro Transit can be found here.