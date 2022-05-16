Expand / Collapse search
Memorial for sexual violence survivors vandalized in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:02PM
Minneapolis
FOX 9
Photos show visible gashes made to two mosaic art pieces article

Photos show the damage to mosaic artwork at the Memorial to Survivors of Sexual Violence at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. (Sarah Super / Survivors Memorial)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Vandals caused damage to artwork, granite panels, and commemorative bricks placed at a memorial honoring survivors of sexual violence in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis parks officials say the damage was discovered Monday morning at the Survivors Memorial at Boom Island Park. In an email, Sarah Super with the Survivors Memorial says "there's considerable destruction to the mosaics, granite panels, and donor recognition bricks."

Super says this is the first time the memorial has been targeted since its unveiling in October 2020.

The memorial was inspired by stories of women who survived sexual violence. "To every person who's experienced sexual violence, this place is yours, is ours. This place is for all of us," said Super at the dedication ceremony in 2020. "You are strong, you are courageous and you are inspiring. We stand together in solidarity."

First sexual violence memorial in nation opens at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis

The first permanent and public memorial honoring survivors of sexual violence is now open at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis for anyone to visit.

The memorial is located on the south end of Boom Island Park. Park police are investigating the vandalism. At the same time, a spokesperson says that the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is working with the memorial organizer and artist for repairs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 612-230-6550.