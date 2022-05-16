Memorial for sexual violence survivors vandalized in Minneapolis

article

Vandals caused damage to artwork, granite panels, and commemorative bricks placed at a memorial honoring survivors of sexual violence in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis parks officials say the damage was discovered Monday morning at the Survivors Memorial at Boom Island Park. In an email, Sarah Super with the Survivors Memorial says "there's considerable destruction to the mosaics, granite panels, and donor recognition bricks."

Super says this is the first time the memorial has been targeted since its unveiling in October 2020.

The memorial was inspired by stories of women who survived sexual violence. "To every person who's experienced sexual violence, this place is yours, is ours. This place is for all of us," said Super at the dedication ceremony in 2020. "You are strong, you are courageous and you are inspiring. We stand together in solidarity."

The memorial is located on the south end of Boom Island Park. Park police are investigating the vandalism. At the same time, a spokesperson says that the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is working with the memorial organizer and artist for repairs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 612-230-6550.