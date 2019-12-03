Medical Examiner report details brutal killing, timeline of triple murder-suicide

article

Medical Examiner reports show a Maple Grove man stabbed his wife before shooting her and their two children Sunday morning in Minneapolis before shooting himself.

The Hennepin Medical Examiner identified him as David Schladetzky, 53, of Maple Grove. According to police, he killed his wife, Kjersten Schladetzky, 39, and his two boys William, 11, and Nelson Schladetzky, 8, Sunday morning before a standoff with police that ended in his suicide, at Kjersten's Phiilips Neighborhood home.

In the Medical Examiner’s report for Kjersten, it was revealed that she died from multiple gunshot wounds and a stab wound to the chest.

Both boys died from multiple gunshot wounds. A neighbor told FOX 9 Monday that David shot his boys multiple times in the front yard of their home, including firing point blank shots at them. Police pulled the boys away from the scene and tried to save them, but both died from their gunshot wounds.

"Officers at their own peril, without any cover, went to those children," explained Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder Sunday afternoon, "and were able to get those two children into waiting squad cars."

According to the report, the 11-year-old died just after 10 a.m. as did Kjersten, but the 8-year-old lived about 30 more minutes.

Advertisement

As those officers tried to help the boys, back-up crews responded to the area, set up a perimeter around the home, and tried to make contact with the gunman. SWAT team members also responded to the scene.

Around 2 p.m., police made entry into the home after being unable to make any contact with the gunman. Using a robot equipped with a camera, police were able to see what was happening inside the home. SWAT team members then found both David and Kjersten dead inside.

The Medical Examiner said David’s time of death was 2:26 p.m. and he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, David had filed for divorce from Kjersten about one year before the killing.