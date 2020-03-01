ME report: Lakeville, Minn. man shot by deputies died from 'multiple gunshot wounds'

article

A medical examiner's report confirms the man who was shot by deputies in Lakeville, Minnesota on Friday died from "multiple gunshot wounds."

The report, issued on Sunday, identified the man who was killed as 36-year-old Kent Kruger. On Friday, the sheriff said deputies and Lakeville police had gone to his home, on 20000 block of Italy Avenue, to serve an emergency order of protection. Deputies also had an active warrant for assault for Kruger.

Under the order, the sheriff says Kruger would have been forced to leave his home.

But, when deputies arrived and went into the home, they say Kruger had a gun and opened fire. One deputy returned fire, the sheriff said, hitting Kruger, who was later pronounced.

Now, the deputies and officers involved in the case have been put on leave, per protocol, as the Minnesota BCA reviews the shooting.