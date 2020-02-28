Sheriff: Man killed after opening fire on deputies trying to serve order in Lakeville, Minn.

article

A man is dead in Lakeville, Minnesota following an officer-involved shooting, during which the sheriff says the man opened fire on deputies as they attempted to serve an order Friday morning.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, deputies and Lakeville police were attempting to serve an emergency order of protection to a man on the 20000 block of Italy Avenue in Lakeville, Minnesota around 11:40 a.m. when shots rang out.

Deputies say, under the order, the 36-year-old man was being removed from the home. The sheriff says the man also had an active warrant for assault on a peace officer and had past altercations with the Lakeville Police Department.

As deputies entered the residence, they say the man was armed and opened fire within seconds of them stepping foot inside the home. One Dakota County deputy returned fire, hitting the man. After he was shot, deputies and officers attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies and officers involved in the case were not injured. All have been placed on administrative leave per protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Advertisement

The sheriff says he doesn't plan to release further details on the shooting until early next week.