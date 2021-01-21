MDH wants anyone returning to classroom, campus, youth sports to get tested for COVID-19

Minnesota health officials want anyone returning to the classroom, college campuses or youth sports to get tested for COVID-19, especially people ages 12-25.

The Minnesota Department of Health updated its COVID-19 testing guidance Thursday. The new recommendations come as students across the state have begun returning to the classroom and extracurricular activities following Gov. Tim Walz’s loosening of the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions.

The recommendations expand the category of people who should get tested to include:

Students returning to school, youth sports or extracurricular activities

College and trade school students returning to campus or classes

Anyone who regularly interacts with people outside of their family unit or household

While the updated guidance encourages proactive testing for people ages 12-25, health officials say families should also get elementary school age students tested. Elementary schools make up the bulk of schools that are resuming in-person learning this week.

These new recommendations are in addition to anyone with symptoms, anyone who was exposed to someone who tested positive or anyone who is working at places that remain open during the pandemic such as critical infrastructure, first responders, health care, retail, schools and child care.

There are several options for Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19, including more than 20 community testing sites, a mail-order at-home test program and clinics and hospitals across the state. Testing remains at no-cost, but people will be asked to provide their insurance information so the state can seek reimbursement from insurance companies.

Find a testing location here.