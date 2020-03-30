MDH changes tune, says funerals with 10 people or less allowed under Minnesota's stay-at-home order

The Minnesota Department of Health is updating its guidance when it comes to holding funerals under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

Last week, MDH advised funeral homes to postpone funerals and other arrangements for at least the next two weeks to comply with the governor’s order and help slow the spread of COVID-19. Now, however, health officials say individuals may leave home to attend funerals as long as the gathering does not exceed 10 people.

Funerals can be held at places of worship, funeral homes, burial sites or similar locations as long as the space allows people to follow social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet apart.

Health officials say individuals who are considered high risk for COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to attend funeral remotely.

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 10.