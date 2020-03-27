Funeral homes asked to postpone services for duration of Minnesota's stay-at-home order

article

With Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order set to go into effect Friday night, the Minnesota Department of Health is advising funeral homes to postpone funerals and other arrangements for at least the next two weeks to comply with the order and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the governor’s order, workers performing mortuary services, including funeral homes, crematoriums and cemetery workers, are considered essential workers.

However, the order stipulates that people not leave their homes for public gatherings such as funeral services, memorial services, visitations and gravesite services. As such, MDH is asking funeral homes to postpone these services until after the order ends on April 10 or provide services through electronic technology.

MDH says funeral homes are authorized to meet with families to make arrangements for final disposition, but should do so by telephone or remotely, if possible. If funeral homes must meet with families in person, they must practice social distancing consistent with MDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.