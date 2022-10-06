McDonald’s iconic Boo Buckets return for Halloween

article

The speculation is over: McDonald’s confirmed it’s bringing back the Halloween happy meal — along with the iconic Boo Buckets you can use for trick-or-treating.

Boo Buckets will be back in happy meals starting Oct. 18, according to McDonald’s. They’ll be available through Halloween — or while supplies last.

The buckets first came out in 1986 and have come back on and off ever since. It’s been six years since McDonald’s last offered Boo Buckets. This year’s Boo Bucket choices are the ** OG McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin.

On social media, people have shared the fun ways they put the Boo Buckets to use, aside from storing Halloween candy. Boo Buckets have been transformed into planters for houseplants, floating ghosts for Halloween decor, drum sets and more.

The announcement comes a week after McDonald’s announced the launch of Adult Happy Meals — a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a boxed meal that contains one of four collectible figurines: Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® and Cactus Buddy.

Meal options include a Big Mac, or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with french fries and a drink.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a news release. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week."

