Mayor Frey: 100 Minneapolis police officers expected to leave department by year's end

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he expects the number of officers leaving the Minneapolis Police Department will reach 100 by the end of 2020.

Frey says those 100 positions will be included in the city's hiring freeze.

Frey made the comments while laying out broad themes on his slimmed-down 2021 budget proposal Friday morning.

Dozens of Minneapolis police officers have already left the department after George Floyd's death and riots. At least 150 officers began seeking duty disability for post-traumatic stress following the unrest.

Frey says he will look for ways to divert Minneapolis Police staff to other city agencies. That includes a proposal to move some MPD staff to 311 to handle theft calls.

"This is a change we all have been targeting for awhile. It's time we get it done," he said.